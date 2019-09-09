Pound slips ahead of parliament vote as Johnson vows to fight Brexit delay

FILE PHOTO: Pound coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling slipped 0.3% versus the dollar and the euro on Monday before the British parliament votes on whether to hold an early election on October 15, a motion that is likely to be defeated for a second time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week failed to win enough support from lawmakers to call early elections and parliament also approved a bill which aims to block a no-deal Brexit at the end of October. That would force Johnson to seek a delay to Britain’s European Union departure.

Sterling had a rollercoaster week during which it plunged to three-year lows before rebounding strongly as lawmakers voted to block a no-deal Brexit.

However there is some uncertainty on whether the EU will allow an extension, while the Daily Telegraph reported Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension.

By 0630 GMT, the pound inched 0.3% lower at $1.2253 and 89.950 pence.

Speculative short positions on the British currency slipped in the latest week to 84,959, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Investors will get a snapshot later in the day of how the British economy is shaping up amid the Brexit uncertainty as data is released on July GDP growth, manufacturing and construction.