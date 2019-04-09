Sterling briefly rallies on hopes for Irish backstop breakthrough

FILE PHOTO: A shop assistant counts piles of British Pound Sterling banknotes at an Apple store in London, Britain November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling briefly jumped to the day’s high on Tuesday after a BBC report said a British eurosceptic lawmaker had been advised that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was willing to put a five-year time limit on the Northern Ireland backstop issue.

Disagreement between London and the European Union over the “Irish backstop” is blocking a Brexit deal from getting through Britain’s parliament. For a explainer, see.

Germany later denied it would accept a time-limited backstop, Bloomberg reported, and the pound gave up its earlier gains.

The pound climbed as much as nearly half a percent to $1.3122, compared with $1.3076 earlier, before the rally fizzled. It also strengthened a third of a percent against the euro to 86 pence.

A senior Brexiteer in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Tuesday that she hoped Merkel would agree to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement to get a Brexit divorce deal agreed by the British parliament.