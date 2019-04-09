Foreign Exchange Analysis
April 9, 2019 / 8:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sterling briefly rallies on hopes for Irish backstop breakthrough

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A shop assistant counts piles of British Pound Sterling banknotes at an Apple store in London, Britain November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling briefly jumped to the day’s high on Tuesday after a BBC report said a British eurosceptic lawmaker had been advised that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was willing to put a five-year time limit on the Northern Ireland backstop issue.

Disagreement between London and the European Union over the “Irish backstop” is blocking a Brexit deal from getting through Britain’s parliament. For a explainer, see.

Germany later denied it would accept a time-limited backstop, Bloomberg reported, and the pound gave up its earlier gains.

The pound climbed as much as nearly half a percent to $1.3122, compared with $1.3076 earlier, before the rally fizzled. It also strengthened a third of a percent against the euro to 86 pence.

A senior Brexiteer in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Tuesday that she hoped Merkel would agree to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement to get a Brexit divorce deal agreed by the British parliament.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below