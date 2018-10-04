FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
October 4, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sterling extends rise; hits two and half month high vs. euro

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended gains on Thursday to rise back above $1.30 and also firmed to a 2-1/2-month high against the euro after a European Union source told Reuters the bloc welcomed a new Brexit proposal from Britain.

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

An EU source close to the negotiations said Britain’s new proposals were positive. That followed other signs this week that London is making progress towards a Brexit agreement before the UK quits the EU in March next year.

The pound rose 0.6 percent by 1245 GMT to trade at a session high of $1.3015. Britain’s currency also gained versus the euro, and was up 0.3 percent at 88.46 pence.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.