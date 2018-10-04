Sterling extends rise; hits two and half month high vs. euro

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended gains on Thursday to rise back above $1.30 and also firmed to a 2-1/2-month high against the euro after a European Union source told Reuters the bloc welcomed a new Brexit proposal from Britain.

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

An EU source close to the negotiations said Britain’s new proposals were positive. That followed other signs this week that London is making progress towards a Brexit agreement before the UK quits the EU in March next year.

The pound rose 0.6 percent by 1245 GMT to trade at a session high of $1.3015. Britain’s currency also gained versus the euro, and was up 0.3 percent at 88.46 pence.