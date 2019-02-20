Foreign Exchange Analysis
February 20, 2019 / 9:53 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Sterling falls after UK lawmakers quit PM May's party over Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling dropped to the day’s low on Wednesday after three lawmakers resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s ruling Conservative party in a blow to her attempts to unite her party around Brexit.

The pound fell around 0.2 percent to the day’s low of $1.3012, down 0.4 percent on the day.

It had traded at $1.3031 before the announcement by the lawmakers, long critical of May’s Brexit strategy to leave the European Union.

Sterling also extended losses versus the euro.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

