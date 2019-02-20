Sterling falls after UK lawmakers quit PM May's party over Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling dropped to the day’s low on Wednesday after three lawmakers resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May’s ruling Conservative party in a blow to her attempts to unite her party around Brexit.
The pound fell around 0.2 percent to the day’s low of $1.3012, down 0.4 percent on the day.
It had traded at $1.3031 before the announcement by the lawmakers, long critical of May’s Brexit strategy to leave the European Union.
Sterling also extended losses versus the euro.
