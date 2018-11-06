Sterling dives after British MP comments

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling dived after a senior member of the Northern Irish DUP party said on Tuesday it looked like Britain would leave the European Union without a divorce deal.

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The latest comments indicate that Prime Minister Theresa May will have to battle domestic political headwinds to get a deal through Parliament with less than five months left before Britain is due to exit the European Union.

“Looks like we’re heading for no deal,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s Jeffrey Donaldson said on Twitter.

Northern Ireland’s DUP, which May’s minority government relies on to get legislation through parliament, has vowed to scupper any Brexit deal that treats the province differently from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The pound GBP=D3 erased earlier gains after Donaldson's comments and fell around 0.2 percent to the day's low at $1.3023. The currency was up as much as 0.3 percent earlier in the session.

Against the euro EURGBP=D3, sterling also weakened to 87.5 pence, trading down 0.1 percent on the day.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE came off its lows as sterling fell, and was last down 0.2 percent. The index dominated by multinational exporters tends to move inversely to the pound.

Before the latest comments, the pound was consolidating a 3 percent rally over the last week as hopes grew of a Brexit deal breakthrough with media reports indicating the EU was preparing to back a compromise proposal on the Irish border to resolve the last major hurdle in negotiations.

A struggling dollar has also lifted the pound in recent days. It has risen 3 percent versus the dollar this month.

Some unwinding of short positions has also helped sterling. While net shorts have shrunk slightly from more than two-year highs in September, they remain near historical highs.