September 21, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Sterling tumbles after May tells EU to come up with new Brexit proposals

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound fell almost 1.5 percent on Friday, hurt by Prime Minister Theresa May warning European Union leaders to come up with new alternatives to her Brexit proposals if they are to break a deadlock in the talks.

Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, Septem,ber 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sterling dropped to as low as $1.3076 GBP=D3, almost two cents lower than where it started the day. Against the euro the pound tumbled 1.1 percent to 89.78 pence EURGBP=D3.

The internationally-exposed FTSE 100 .FTSE rallied and British 10-year government bond yield extended its fall GB10YT=RR.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Saikat Chatterjee and Julien Ponthus; editing by Sujata Rao

