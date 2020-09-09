Sterling climbs back above $1.30 after EU says will not suspend Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose back above the $1.30 on Wednesday after an EU statement that said it would not suspend Brexit negotiations over the British government’s new internal market bill.

Earlier trading slightly above the $1.29 mark, sterling rose over a cent into positive territory, hitting a high of $1.3015. It was last trading near $1.30, up over 0.1% on the day.

The EU will not seek to suspend talks over a new Brexit deal, despite London publishing a bill acknowledging it could break international law by ignoring parts of an earlier divorce treaty it had sealed with the bloc, three sources said.