Foreign Exchange Analysis
March 12, 2019 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sterling overnight volatility at highest since June 2016

1 Min Read

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a counter machine at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sterling implied volatility rose sharply on Tuesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on a divorce deal after Prime Minister Theresa May won last-minute assurances from the European Union.

Overnight volatility was bid at the highest since June 2016 around 25 vols. One-month vol was at the highest since mid-January having risen around 2.5 vols since the start of this month.

Implied volatility is a gauge of expected swings in a currency over a certain period.

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Richard Pace; editing by Tom Finn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below