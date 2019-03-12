Sterling overnight volatility at highest since June 2016

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a counter machine at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sterling implied volatility rose sharply on Tuesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on a divorce deal after Prime Minister Theresa May won last-minute assurances from the European Union.

Overnight volatility was bid at the highest since June 2016 around 25 vols. One-month vol was at the highest since mid-January having risen around 2.5 vols since the start of this month.

Implied volatility is a gauge of expected swings in a currency over a certain period.