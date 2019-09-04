Sterling two-month implied volatility slips after parliamentary vote

FILE PHOTO: Sterling notes sit on a collection tray during a Good Friday Lent church service at the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim & Seraphim Church in London, Britain, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Two-month implied sterling-dollar volatility eased on Wednesday off the previous day’s three-year highs after UK lawmakers took a step towards averting no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 by winning a vote to take control of parliamentary time.

Two-month volatility, the contract encompassing the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, slipped to trade just above 14 vols, having risen on Tuesday above 16. Overnight volatility also slipped after spiking over 16 vols.

Volatility remains elevated, however — two-month implied vol was at 8 vols in early August.

The Tuesday move in parliament by an opposition alliance backed by Conservative Party rebels leaves Brexit up in the air, with possible outcomes ranging from a turbulent no-deal exit to abandoning the whole endeavour.