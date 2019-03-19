British pound turnover rises to 2019 highs in March. 15 week - CLS

LONDON (Reuters) - Turnover in sterling surged to its highest levels so far this year last week as investors traded through a series of British parliamentary votes on Brexit including a heavy defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement, CLS data showed.

CLS, a major settler of foreign exchange trades, said weekly turnover for the British pound totalled $460 billion (346.8 billion pounds) in the week ending March. 15 and the highest so far this year.

In a series of votes crucial to the Brexit process, lawmakers last week voted on whether to accept May’s tweaked deal, rule out the possibility of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal on March 29 and whether to give Parliament greater oversight of the Brexit negotiating process.

The jump in turnover in the cash markets also rippled over into the currency derivative markets, where futures and option contracts tied to the pound shot to their highest levels this year.