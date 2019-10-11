Sterling rally takes a breather as EU Tusk says no guarantee on Brexit deal

British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - A broadening rally in the British pound was cut short on Friday after European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain hasn’t come up with a “realistic and workable” solution to resolve the Brexit deadlock.

The pound surged above $1.25 in early London trading after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart unexpectedly said on Thursday they had found a pathway to a possible deal at last-ditch talks.

Against the dollar, the pound rallied as much as half a percent higher above $1.25, taking its gains to nearly 2.5% since late Thursday afternoon.

Versus the euro, the pound rose as high as 88.05 pence. But the currency halved its gains against the dollar and the euro after Tusk’s comments.