Euro falls to a one-week low vs sterling

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro fell to a one-week low against the British pound on Thursday, extending its losing streak overnight after the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator signalled an accommodative stance towards the United Kingdom in ongoing talks.
In early London trading, the euro weakened 0.2 percent to a one-week low against the British currency at 89.73 pence, taking its cumulative losses from the previous session to 1.3 percent.
Michel Barnier said the bloc was prepared to offer Britain an unprecedentedly close relationship after it quits the EU, but it would not permit anything that weakened the body’s single market. [nS8N1TF00X]
Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Helen Reid