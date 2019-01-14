Sterling at new seven-week high as May warns of no-Brexit

FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sterling rose back to a new seven-week high against the dollar on Monday as markets seized onto Prime Minister Theresa May’s warning that failure to approve her Brexit deal could lead to Britain eventually staying in the European Union.

The currency rallied to a high of $1.2879, up 0.3 percent on the day while against the euro it firmed 0.2 percent to stand at 89.06 pence by 1200 GMT, the highest since Dec. 5.

May warned lawmakers that Brexit, would be in peril if they voted down her Brexit deal on Tuesday, adding that blocking Brexit was now more likely than Britain leaving the European Union without a deal