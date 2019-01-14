Sterling briefly jumps to two-month high vs dollar after ITV Brexit vote report

(Reuters) - Sterling jumped on Monday against the dollar and the euro after ITV’s political editor Robert Peston tweeted that a pro-Brexit group of Conservative lawmakers may support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal in parliament.
The report was quickly denied by a member of the ERG group, Steve Baker, causing the pound to give up some of its gains.
The currency firmed to a two-month high of $1.2930, up 0.6 percent on the day, while against the euro it touched a new five-week high of 88.75 pence.
It eased off those levels after Baker’s statement to trade at $1.2883 and 89.01 pence respectively.
Reporting by Sujata Rao