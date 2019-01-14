Foreign Exchange Analysis
Sterling briefly jumps to two-month high vs dollar after ITV Brexit vote report

FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sterling jumped on Monday against the dollar and the euro after ITV’s political editor Robert Peston tweeted that a pro-Brexit group of Conservative lawmakers may support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal in parliament.

The report was quickly denied by a member of the ERG group, Steve Baker, causing the pound to give up some of its gains.

The currency firmed to a two-month high of $1.2930, up 0.6 percent on the day, while against the euro it touched a new five-week high of 88.75 pence.

It eased off those levels after Baker’s statement to trade at $1.2883 and 89.01 pence respectively.

Reporting by Sujata Rao

