LONDON (Reuters) - The pound extended gains against the euro on Wednesday after a BBC report that lawmaker Dominic Grieve will present a bill in parliament that would put another referendum on the table.

The British currency which was already holding at a two-month high against the euro, extended gains on the news to stand a third of a percent higher at 88.40 pence.

Against the dollar, the pound drifted slightly higher to $1.2865.