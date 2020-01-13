Pound falls as slowing growth increases rate cut speculation

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended losses on Monday, slipping further below $1.30, after data showed Britain’s economy grew at its weakest annual pace in more than seven years in November.

FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration

Monday’s figures showed the economy in November grew just 0.6% from a year before, the weakest expansion since June 2012, down from annual growth of 1.0% in October, which was an upward revision from previously reported data.

The data cover a politically turbulent period in Britain and don’t capture some private-sector surveys that suggested a recovery in sentiment following Boris Johnson’s election win on Dec. 12. They also come after recent comments from various Bank of England policymakers backing rate cuts.

The pound began its slide in the Asian session on Monday and extended its drop after the data. It was down 0.8% to $1.2962, its biggest daily loss in nearly two weeks.

“We’ve seen the probability of rate cuts going up smartly this morning and the data amplifies that risk, so it’s no surprise that sterling is the laggard in currency markets today,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in London.

“The BOE narrative and the economic data are adding to a perception that a rate cut is coming. “

Policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe’s comments on Sunday were the latest sign that the BoE is concerned about weakness in the British economy and the need to act soon. [

Governor Mark Carney, who steps down in March, surprised markets last Thursday by saying that the BoE could cut interest rates if the economic weakness seen in late 2019 persists into 2020.

RATE CUT TALK

Bond markets have ramped up expectations of a rate cut in coming weeks. Money markets forecast a 50% probability of a cut by the end of January and a 85% probability by May.

The pound has fallen more than 2% in the opening weeks of the year, its weakest since Dec. 27. Against the euro, sterling dropped 2% to 85.58 pence, also a more than two-week low.

“We think the Bank of England will cut rates this month, Brexit uncertainty will get worse not better, and the economy is likely to fall into recession,” said George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank.

Policymaker Silvana Tenreyro sounded a similar note on Friday, saying the economy was more likely to undershoot than overshoot the BoE’s last forecast from November. The next forecast will be published alongside the BoE’s next rate decision on Jan. 30.

Despite the growing rate cut talk and weak data, hedge funds have increased their bullish sterling positions to their biggest in more than a year and a half, the latest positioning data show.