Pound falls on report Britain's Queen could be asked to suspend parliament

An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Wednesday after a BBC journalist said that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth could be asked as early as Wednesday to agree to suspend parliament.

The pound, already trading lower on the day, extended its drop to hit $1.2220, down 0.5% on the day GBP=D3.

Against the euro the British currency also weakened 0.6% to 90.81 pence EURGBP=D3.

Sterling had rallied in recent days on hopes that Britain’s opposition parties can stop a no-deal Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is leaving the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31, and media have previously reported that he wants to suspend parliament to help force through an exit.