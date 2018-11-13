Pound soars on hopes for imminent Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling hit a 7-month high versus the euro on Tuesday and jumped beyond $1.30 as investors bet a Brexit agreement with the European Union was imminent.

In late European trading, British media reported Prime Minister Theresa May would hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to sign off the Brexit divorce deal.

That followed a report from Irish broadcaster RTE that Brussels and London had agreed on a text that deals with the Irish border question, the trickiest part of the agreement.

RTE said negotiations had not “concluded”, however, with the text sent to London.

The EU wants to get agreement on a draft deal by the end of Wednesday at the latest if there is to be a summit this month to approve it.

Brussels diplomatic sources fear any delay will increase the chances of rejection by May’s ministers or the British parliament.

After rising throughout Tuesday on growing hopes of a breakthrough in talks, the pound extended its gains on the reports of a British cabinet meeting.

It shot up 0.7 percent to 86.635 pence versus the euro, its strongest since mid-April.

Sterling also jumped to as high as $1.3027 up 1.4 percent on the day.

Neil Mellor, currency strategist at BNY Mellon, noted May still had to win over many members of her party as well as the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up her minority government.

“Amid talk that this week could be the Cabinet’s last chance to secure an agreement to present at a November EU summit, Ms May’s proposals are tasked with healing an increasingly divided Conservative party while also keeping the party’s DUP allies onside,” said Mellor.

Volatility in the pound has surged as investors position themselves in a crunch week for the Brexit negotiations.

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Investors’ expectations for price swings in the pound versus the dollar over the next one and three months <GBP3MO= have soared to their highest since early 2017.

The British currency had tumbled on Monday on fears that talks were deadlocked less than five months before the official departure date of March 29, 2019.

Separately on Tuesday, official data showed British workers’ underlying pay rose at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in the three months to the end of September. The jobless rate unexpectedly picked up.