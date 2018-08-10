Pound pummelled by stronger dollar, mounting Brexit fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling slid to its lowest level since June 2017 on Friday as a stronger dollar and continued concerns that Britain could leave the European Union without a trade deal pushed investors to sell pounds.

FILE PHOTO - British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The British currency dropped 0.7 percent to as low as $1.2734, roughly in line with the dollar’s rise against a basket of major currencies.

That brings sterling’s loss since Monday to 1.9 percent and leaves it headed for its worst weekly performance since February.

Official data on Friday showing Britain’s economy picked up some speed in the second quarter - growing at an expected 0.4 percent after a winter slowdown - failed to move the pound. The data also pointed to an economy losing momentum in June.

“We continue to recommend GBP downside until the political impasse is behind us,” analysts at Nomura said, forecasting a sterling/dollar at $1.27 and below. The bank said pound weakness was less likely to come from the euro/sterling exchange rate.

Against the euro, the pound has held up far better as demand for dollars - fuelled on Friday by an investor rush into safer assets - has kept the euro on the back foot.

The pound traded up 0.1 percent to 89.865 pence per euro, above its recent 2018 lows of 90.30 pence.

Sterling has been pushed lower as investors rush to protect themselves from further weakness in the run-up to Britain’s exit from the EU next March.

While most investors still expect Britain to secure a trade deal with the EU, the risk of no deal is rising.

Warnings this month from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and trade minister Liam Fox, that the prospect of a no-deal Brexit was growing, set off the recent slide.