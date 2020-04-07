Pound rallies as risk appetite returns, traders await news on Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rallied on Tuesday with a broad rebound in risk markets encouraging some selling of the dollar, while traders awaited news on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is stable in intensive care as he battles COVID-19 symptoms.

FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration

Johnson, 55, was moved into intensive care late on Monday after his condition deteriorated rapidly over the preceding 24 hours. His foreign minister is deputizing for him to lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

Analysts said that while news of Johnson’s condition was clearly a concern, beyond a short-lived dip in Asian hours it had not yet moved the pound because it was unlikely to mean a change in the government’s policy direction to fight the virus.

“Certainly, losing the head of government is not going to inject ‘confidence’ into the FX market, but government policy in a non-presidential system is ultimately crafted by the PM and his/her close advisers,” said Stephen Gallo, head of European FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“It’s also far too early to know what the PM being incapacitated or not making it out of the hospital will mean for UK economic and Brexit policy 3 to 6 months out. When there are too many moving parts, as we saw with the entire Brexit process, sometimes the British pound just simply does nothing.”

Against the dollar, sterling extended its overnight gains in London, rising more than 1.2% to as high as $1.2383 before settling at $1.2321.

The dollar, long seen as a safe haven, surged last month when investors panicked about the economic consequences of government-enforced lockdowns to fight the coronavirus.

Sterling fell to as low as $1.1413 - its weakest since 1985.

But the greenback has dropped this week and stock markets have rebounded sharply as investors welcome signs the rate of new infections across Europe and parts of the United States is peaking.

Against the euro, sterling did far less well and was down 0.2% at 88.38 pence.

In a sign of a healthy appetite for British assets, government bonds attracted their strongest investor demand since 2005. Britain held two bond auctions in a day for the first time and aims to sell a record 45 billion pounds of government bonds this month.

Rabobank analysts said investors should remain cautious because of the challenge governments will face in designing exit strategies from the lockdowns they have imposed.

“In short, short-squeezes might encourage risk on; but the virus situation arguably requires a far more sceptical stance,” they said, referring to optimism that economies can return to normal once lockdowns are lifted.

“We likely face a long, hard road before things get back to where they were at the start of the year – if they ever can now the policy genies we have unleashed are out of the bottle.”