Foreign Exchange Analysis
Pound rebounds after UK minister says Brexit deal still possible this week

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended its gains on Tuesday after British cabinet office minister David Lidington said a Brexit divorce deal was still possible in the next 24 or 48 hours.

Sterling jumped half a percent to as high as $1.2917 from around $1.2870 before Lidington’s comments.

The pound rose 0.2 percent versus the euro at 87.11 pence.

The British currency had tumbled on Monday on signs a deal with Brussels for the terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union was still some way off.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
