Pound slips back under $1.29 on BBC report of election plans

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell 0.5% on Tuesday to the day’s low after the BBC’s political editor quoted a source as saying the government would pull its Brexit legislation and push for elections if lawmakers voted down its proposed bill.

The currency, which briefly rose above $1.30 on Monday, has since retreated more than a cent on uncertainty on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson can get the parliament’s nod for his Brexit withdrawal agreement and timetable. The votes are due after 1800 GMT.

Sterling touched a low of $1.2889 and also slipped 0.3% vs euro at 86.28 pence.

“(The report) has made the market wary that it could see an increase in uncertainty if we head towards an election,” Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG, said, though he described it as a knee-jerk reaction, given the pound’s recent sharp rally.

Britain’s FTSE 250 dropped to the day’s low while the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 hit the session high.

The UK 10-year Gilt yield dropped 10 basis points to 0.713%.