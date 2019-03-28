Pound tumbles as opposition to PM May's Brexit deal grows

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell more than half a percent on Thursday as concerns grew that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s offer to resign failed to convince hardline eurosceptics in her party to back her Brexit withdrawal deal.

A shop assistant counts piles of British Pound Sterling banknotes at an Apple store in London, Britain November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Boris Johnson, who led the 2016 referendum campaign to leave the European Union, said May’s deal - already defeated twice in parliament - is now dead, London’s Evening Standard newspaper reported on Thursday.

Another Conservative Party lawmaker, Mark Francois, denounced May’s EU divorce deal as “rancid” and said he would reject it again if parliament voted on it again.

“Boris Johnson’s comment that May’s Brexit deal is dead, one day after the DUP said it would not support the deal, has added to the already bearish sentiment over the pound,” said Kenneth Broux, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The Democratic Unionists (DUP) are the Northern Irish party that props up May’s minority government.

The pound tumbled more than half a percent to $1.3102 on Thursday morning. Against the euro, it weakened 0.7 percent to 85.59 pence.

British lawmakers’ effort to agree an alternative plan in a series of “indicative votes” fell short on Wednesday, leaving the Brexit process as deadlocked as ever.

“The upshot yesterday meant the stalemate over Brexit continues as parliament is indicating clearly what it doesn’t want, but no clarity on what it wants,” said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.

In a sign of how nervous the currency markets have become, expectations of how much the pound will move in the coming weeks have climbed faster than bets on how volatile the pound will be over a year.

One-month implied volatility GBP1MO= in sterling has risen by a quarter to nearly 13 vol, and the spread between the one-month and one-year maturities has reached its widest point since the British referendum vote in June 2016.