Pound volatile after deal Irish border as trade talks continue

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound erased earlier losses and briefly popped into positive territory in a volatile trading session on Tuesday after Britain said it had clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

FILE PHOTO: UK pound coin drops into yellow watercolour in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Senior minister Michael Gove said Britain would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after reaching an “agreement in principle” with the EU over a sticky negotiating point.

The deal is separate to broader trade talks, but removes what had been a major point of contention between Britain and the EU. Brussels had warned that no wider trade agreement would be possible if London went through with its threat to unpick parts of the exit treaty.

But the pound couldn’t hold on to gains and fell back as trade talks continued.

Versus the dollar, sterling was trading 0.1% lower at $1.3364 at 1606 GMT, still within striking distance of a Nov. 19 low of $1.3225. It briefly rose to an intraday high of $1.3392.

“It’s a completely headline-driven price action, which is very tricky to handle as an investor,” said Andreas Steno Larsen, chief global strategist at Nordea, adding that he expected sterling to remain vulnerable until New Year, when he expected Britain and the EU would then likely agree on a last-minute extension of the transition period terms.

The British currency fell to a near three-week low on Monday as leaders failed to resolve their differences in the broader trade talks, raising concerns of a no-deal Brexit.

Traders had grown hopeful that face-to-face meetings between British and EU leaders can break the deadlock and pushed the pound to a 2020 high of above $1.35 last week.

While investment banks remain optimistic that a deal would be struck before the transition period ends on Dec. 31, the differences between negotiators sent traders fleeing to take evasive action in the derivative markets.

One-week implied volatility for the pound hit an eight-month high, while the premium of pound puts to calls was also elevated, as traders hedged against a no-deal outcome.

Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, said the way the market was trading suggested there was a “reluctance to envisage” how big the sterling move could be because the two outcomes were both still possible.

The wild moves in the pound also underscored the aversion by traders to take large bets on the final outcome and was in complete contrast to the broader calm in currency markets.

Turnover data on Refinitiv’s platforms showed the British currency was the heaviest traded among all its major peers.

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said there had been no substantial progress in Brexit trade talks, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit talks were “very tricky”.

Against the euro, sterling was 0.2% lower at 90.67 pence, after falling to a seven-week low on Monday.

“The market is buying itself protection against a big upside move but the spot market still doesn’t really know how to position itself,” Juckes said.