Short-term pound volatility gauges jump on election jitters

FILE PHOTO: A pound coin is placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - Measures of expected price swings in the British pound jumped in the very short term as currency traders prepared for British general elections next month.

Implied volatility gauges for sterling for one-month maturities jumped to more than 11%, nearly doubling from levels of around 6% earlier this month.

The jump in one-month gauges has pushed out spreads between one-month and two-month maturities to widest levels since the June 2016 Brexit referendum vote.