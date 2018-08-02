Sterling bounces after BoE raises rates above crisis lows

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound cut its losses against the dollar and rose versus the euro on Thursday after the Bank of England raised interest rates above their financial crisis lows while signalling that it was in no hurry to tighten further.

FILE PHOTO: A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The move to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent was widely expected, although the unanimous decision of the BoE’s nine rate-setters was not.

Sterling, trading at $1.3081 before the rate rise was announced, rose to $1.3129, down 0.1 percent on the day against a broadly stronger dollar.

The British currency also rose against the euro from a flat level earlier. It hit a 12-day high, up 0.3 percent on the day at 88.55 pence.

“Its a slightly more hawkish rate hike than expected. The Bank of England will continue to signal that rate hikes will be needed but that won’t happen in November or February. They’ll move slowly from here. May would be my guess for the next hike,” said Kallum Pickering, a UK economist at Berenberg.

“It’s all about Brexit for sterling now.”

Investors are betting that there will be no further hikes before Britain leaves the EU in March, limiting sterling’s bounce. The BoE will be wary that Britain is still not clear on the sort of Brexit the country is headed for.

Markets will mainly focus on comments following that decision from Bank Governor Mark Carney, especially as to whether this marks the start of a series of tightening moves.

Sterling has fallen for three consecutive weeks against the dollar, amid worries that Britain will fail to secure a trade deal with the European Union before it exits the bloc.

London and Brussels, as well as members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, remain far apart on what the future trading relationship should look like.

Carney has signalled that even if Britain’s economy is growing only modestly, it risks overheating unless borrowing costs rise from their crisis-era emergency lows. But he has also stressed that all bets on where BoE rates are headed will be off, if Britain fails to get a trade deal.

Economists have challenged the need for a rate hike now, given the Brexit risks and the potential for an escalating tariff conflict between Washington and Beijing to hit the global economy.

“We continue to view even the tentative tightening embarked on since late 2017 as an unnecessary risk, and see several reasons why a hike is not justified at this point,” John Wraith, a strategist with UBS, told clients in a note.

In a sign of economic resilience, growth in Britain’s construction industry, which accounts for around 6 percent of overall output, unexpectedly shot to a 14-month high in July, according to a survey on Thursday that however had little impact on the currency market.