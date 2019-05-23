Sterling drops further as pressure mounts on PM May to step down

FILE PHOTO: UK pound coins plunge into water coloured with the European Union flag colours in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling plunged again in early London trading on Thursday as pressure mounted on Prime Minister Theresa May to name a date for her departure.

The British currency has been falling heavily in the past few days. May’s last-ditch attempt to get backing for a Brexit deal triggered a revolt on Wednesday by some of her Brexit-supporting ministers, deepening the political uncertainty in Britain.

The pound dropped 0.4% to a new 4-1/2 month low of $1.2605 by 0740 GMT. It is the worst performing major currency in May, and so far has lost 3.3% of its value against the dollar.

Against the euro, the British currency weakened 0.3% to 88.385 pence, just below Wednesday’s low. The pound has weakened for 14 consecutive days against the single currency.