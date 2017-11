LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rallied into early U.S. trading hours and hit an eight-week high as some investors covered their short positions against the British currency.

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The British pound hit a high of $1.3383 against the greenback on Monday, its highest since Oct. 2. It has gained nearly 3 percent so far this month.