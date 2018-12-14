Sterling extends losses after PM May's Brexit trip to Brussels

FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash register in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell more than half a percent to below $1.26 on Friday after Prime Minister Theresa May returned from a visit to Brussels, where she attempted to win assurances from the European Union over her Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The trip, which has been cast by opponents as a failure, has not gone down well in currency markets, with the pound falling to a day’s low of $1.2591 in early European trade.

The British currency also dropped 0.3 percent versus the euro to 90.025 pence.