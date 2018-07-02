FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sterling falls ahead of British manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling traded near eight-month lows against the dollar on Monday as investors awaited data on the manufacturing sector and a cabinet meeting later in the week in which British ministers will try to agree on a common position on Brexit.

A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The pound has been weighed down recently by a resurgent U.S. dollar, weakness in the economy and fears that Prime Minister Theresa May will run out of time to agree a deal with the European Union for life after Britain leaves the bloc next year.

The currency has slumped more than 6 percent since April, its worst quarter since the June 2016 vote to leave the EU.

By 0810 GMT the pound was down 0.4 percent at $1.3155. In June it fell to $1.3050, its lowest level since November.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Markit/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index to show a reading of 54 for June when the data comes out at 0830 GMT.

A series of corporate warnings last week about the effect on Britain’s economy if a Brexit deal is not agreed soon has lowered expectations of a Bank of England interest rate rise this summer.

(This version of the story was corrected to say manufacturing, not construction data in headline, lede)

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Catherine Evans

