Sterling's post-BoE rally fades; poor outlook weighs on pound-traders

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound rose against the dollar and euro after a Bank of England policy announcement on Thursday, but the rally was short-lived and more the result of the pound’s recent weakness than any surprises from the central bank.

FILE PHOTO: Pound notes and coins are seen inside a cash register in a bar in Manchester, Britain September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/

The Bank of England held rates steady and announced no further stimulus, as was broadly expected, and said it was ready to take fresh action to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In what it called an illustrative scenario, the BoE saw Britain’s biggest economic slump in over 300 years in 2020, with a 14% contraction in growth, followed by a 15% bounceback in 2021.

“The pound staged a knee-jerk relief rally, as there had been some expectations that the BoE could extend quantitative easing,” Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG.

“But the BoE is likely to extend asset purchases, so that’s why there’s been only a short-term boost for the pound today.”

The pound was at a low point before the announcement, having reached a 12-day trough versus the dollar on Wednesday, and rose on the news.

It strengthened to as much as $1.2418 and was last at $1.2364, up 0.2% on the day, although still down 1.1% on the week so far Against the euro, the pound firmed to as much as 87.10 pence per euro after the announcement and was last up around 0.2% on the day.

Graphic: BoE announcement lifts sterling - here

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the Bank Rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and left its target for bond-buying, most of it British government debt, at 645 billion pounds ($797 billion).

However, two of the nine policymakers - Michael Saunders and Jonathan Haskel - voted for 100 billion pounds’ worth of more bond-buying firepower.

Further bond-buying is expected in the coming months, and a suggestion that the bank’s 200 billion of asset purchases announced in March could run out by the end of July may also have played a part in lifting the pound, Rabobank’s Senior FX Strategist Jane Foley said, as it underpinned the expectation that further stimulus will be announced.

“The market is quite aware that they will be running up to that limit probably by the time they meet next time and that means that an extension of quantitative easing is likely,” Foley said.

The BoE will consider what it needs to do with its bond-buying programme in June when it will have more clarity on how the government intends to lift its coronavirus lockdown, Governor Andrew Bailey said.

Britain has been slower than other European countries to announce plans to ease lockdown measures and re-open its economy, which is interpreted as a downside risk for the pound.

Also weighing on sterling are the ongoing Brexit negotiations. Britain insists that it will not seek an extension to the transition period, which is due to end in December 2020, whether or not a trade deal has been struck.

Ian Tew, sterling trader at Barclays, said, “The sterling market awaits more commentary and details around forward guidance but in the grand scheme of things it’s comfortable with the BoE position and will look for more clarity on lockdown easing and Brexit transition to guide GBP.”

ING analysts wrote in a note to clients that the morning’s move in the pound did not look like the start of a sustained recovery.