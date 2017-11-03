Sterling hit day's highs after strong UK services data

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling climbed to the day’s high of $1.3079 on Friday after monthly data showed Britain’s dominant services sector grew by the fastest rate in six months.

Pound coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

The reading came as a brief respite for the beleaguered pound which plunged to a one-month low after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over a decade but suggested further tightening would be “very gradual”, triggering a selloff in currency markets.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by IHS Markit/CIPS jumped to 55.6 in October from 53.6 in September, its highest level since April and its biggest one-month rise since August 2016.

Britain’s FTSE 100 slightly cut gains after the UK services data, last up 0.3 percent, while the mid-cap index fell to flat before trading back up 0.1 percent.