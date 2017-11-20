Sterling hits 2-1/2 week high against dollar on Brexit talk hopes

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose half a percent to a 2-1/2 week high on Monday, with weekend news on the progress of Brexit negotiations interpreted as mildly positive for the British currency.

FILE PHOTO - British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a counter machine at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Britain will submit proposals on how to settle its divorce bill with the European Union before an EU summit next month and is expected to negotiate hard, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

The pound rose to a high of $1.3272 in early trades on Monday, its strongest since Nov. 2.

Against the euro, it hit a one-week high of 88.75 pence.