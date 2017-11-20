FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling hits 2-1/2 week high against dollar on Brexit talk hopes
Sections
Featured
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Cyber Risk
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
UK commits to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
UK commits to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sterling hits 2-1/2 week high against dollar on Brexit talk hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose half a percent to a 2-1/2 week high on Monday, with weekend news on the progress of Brexit negotiations interpreted as mildly positive for the British currency.

FILE PHOTO - British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a counter machine at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Britain will submit proposals on how to settle its divorce bill with the European Union before an EU summit next month and is expected to negotiate hard, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

The pound rose to a high of $1.3272 in early trades on Monday, its strongest since Nov. 2.

Against the euro, it hit a one-week high of 88.75 pence.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jemima Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.