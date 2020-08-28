Sterling hits eight-month high on weak dollar; holds ground versus euro

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling touched an eight-month high versus the U.S. dollar purely on the greenback’s weakness in the aftermath of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, which steered expectations of lower interest rates for longer.

FILE PHOTO: A British ten pound banknote is seen in a photo illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

Against the euro, the pound remained relatively steady, with most traders staying on the sidelines and not taking a clear directional view on the British currency in the thin August trading.

“It’s this intermediate period when everyone is waiting to see how things develop,” said Esther Maria Reichelt, a forex analyst at Commerzbank.

A renewed weakness in the British pound is not out of the woods, analysts say, as a mix of Brexit uncertainty, coronavirus fears and dismal economic data could well mean a return to a continuous decline in sterling.

British business confidence has ticked up but remains far below usual levels as the economy struggles to cope with social distancing and employers are preparing to cut jobs, a survey showed on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a public campaign next week to get Britain back to the workplace, as ministers warn working from home will make people more vulnerable to being sacked, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Britain is trying to find a way to revive its serviced-based economy even if it means doing so while COVID19 - the diseases caused the virus - remains a threat.

It said on Friday it will back three nationwide COVID-19 studies with 8.4 million pounds ($11 million) for research into understanding human immune responses to the pandemic.

The pound was last trading hands at $1.3276, up 0.6% on the day, having rallied earlier to $1.3290, its highest since mid-December.

Versus the euro, it stood still at 89.72 pence, down 0.2% on the day, but still close to the 2-1/2-month high of 89.30 pence it rose to on Thursday.

Traders will be watching for the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech at Jackson Hole later in the day.

Reichelt said Bailey might hint on whether the BoE might consider negative interest rates in the future or not, but otherwise the speech may be more of a non-event, she said.