FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
April 27, 2018 / 8:13 AM / in 3 hours

Sterling hits six-week low ahead of GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a 6-week low versus the dollar on Friday as investors awaited British economic growth data that could determine whether the Bank of England raises interest rates in May.

Pound notes and coins are seen inside a cash register in a bar in Manchester, Britain September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Markets are split over whether the central bank will raise rates to curb inflation at the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting early next month.

Governor Mark Carney marred confidence that a hike would happen when he said last week economic data in Britain was “mixed” and that there were several other MPC meetings later this year.

That sent sterling plummeting from post-Brexit vote highs and left it down for the month of April.

The economic release is due out at 0830 GMT and is expected to show growth slowing modestly, owing in part to bad weather, which hurt retail and construction.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.