Foreign Exchange Analysis
October 9, 2019 / 8:32 AM / a few seconds ago

Sterling jumps after Times reporter says EU ready to make Brexit concession

1 Min Read

An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped more than 0.5% against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after a reporter from The Times newspaper said the European Union was ready to agree to a major concession in Brexit negotiations.

The bloc was ready to allow a double majority in the Northern Ireland assembly to leave the new Irish backstop after an unspecified number of years, the reporter said.

The pound was last up 0.4% at $1.2265 after spiking to as much as $1.2292. It was also up against the euro by 0.2% at 89.54 pence.

Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

