Sterling jumps as EU's Barnier says ready to speed up Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s pound jumped half a cent against the dollar on Tuesday after the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said he was ready to speed up divorce negotiations with Britain.

FILE PHOTO: UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Barnier said that the agenda and dates for the next round of Brexit talks would be set “in (the) next few hours or days”.

Against the euro, sterling strengthened to a one-month high of 87.79 pence per euro, leaving it up almost half a percent on day.

It also climbed to $1.3258, up from around $1.3210 before Barnier’s comments.

“Sterling moved on Barnier news,” a trader said.