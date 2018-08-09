Sterling nears one-year low as Brexit selloff mounts

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended losses on Thursday, nearing a one-year low against the dollar, as investors grew increasingly nervous that Britain will leave the European Union without an agreement on its future relationship with the bloc.

FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The currency traded as low as $1.2842, its weakest since Aug. 25 2017. It is down for the sixth straight day GBP=D3 and set for its biggest weekly loss since May.

The pound did strengthen against the euro, gaining 0.2 percent to 89.975 pence EURGBP=D3, up from 10-month lows touched on Wednesday.

The recent rout began after the UK trade minister, Liam Fox, warned over the weekend he saw a 60 percent chance of a no-deal Brexit.

Most analysts believe Britain and the EU will secure a deal but doubts are growing. The UK is staring at a few crucial months of negotiations in which it must make progress if it is to agree a deal before its scheduled exit date in March.

“The risk is that this gets its own dynamic and we see a downward spiral in the pound ... This is a warning sign,” said Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen, predicting at least a 10 percent drop in sterling with a no-deal Brexit.

Economists give a median 25 percent chance of no agreement, according to a Reuters poll.

Foreign exchange strategists believe sterling/dollar will rise to $1.31 in a month and to $1.34 by the end of January. Without a deal, however, sterling would slide to $1.20.

Traders say investors have rushed to hedge themselves against Britain’s being locked out of trading freely with its largest export partner, the EU.

The cost of protecting against price falls has risen, and three-month sterling volatility this month rocketed to its highest since March.

Some, however, believe markets are already pricing in no-deal Brexit risks.

“When it comes to bonds and currencies, we think that most of the hard Brexit risk has been priced in,” said Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg.

“The reason I say that hard Brexit is priced in is that since the Brexit vote, we had the correction in sterling , and the UK economy did better than expected ... The BoE (Bank of England) has gone from an easing policy stance to a tightening policy stance.”

The pound also fell against the Japanese yen GBPJPY= on Thursday, down 0.2 percent to 142.87 yen. Versus the Swiss franc it dropped half a percent to 1.2790 francs GBPCHF=D3, an 11-month low.