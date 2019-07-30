Foreign Exchange Analysis
July 30, 2019 / 6:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sterling opens below $1.22 in early London trade, hovers near 28-month low

Olga Cotaga

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pound coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Manchester, Britain September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling was below the $1.22 mark in early London trade on Tuesday, having hit a 28-month low of $1.2120 overnight, battered by concerns that Britain may be crashing out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

Against the euro, the beleaguered currency was down 0.5% to 91.65 pence, having dropped earlier to a two-year low of 91.88 pence.

The British currency has shed around 2.4% of its value since Boris Johnson became prime minister and said he was determined to take Britain out of the bloc on deadline even if a transition deal is not agreed by then.

Reporting by Olga Cotaga, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below