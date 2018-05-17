FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
May 17, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sterling rallies vs. dollar, euro on EU customs union report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rallied more than half a percent to hit a two-day high at $1.3569 after a media report that Britain would tell Brussels it was prepared to stay in the European Union’s customs union after a transitional arrangement.

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Britain will tell Brussels it is prepared to stay in the customs union beyond 2021 as ministers remained deadlocked over a future deal with the bloc, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The British currency strengthened to a three-week high against the euro at 87.15 pence.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March next year although it has secured a transitional arrangement to keep its trade ties with the bloc unchanged until the end of 2020, as long as a permanent deal can also be reached in the coming months.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.