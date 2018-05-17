Sterling rallies vs. dollar, euro on EU customs union report

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rallied more than half a percent to hit a two-day high at $1.3569 after a media report that Britain would tell Brussels it was prepared to stay in the European Union’s customs union after a transitional arrangement.

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling and U.S. Dollar notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Britain will tell Brussels it is prepared to stay in the customs union beyond 2021 as ministers remained deadlocked over a future deal with the bloc, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The British currency strengthened to a three-week high against the euro at 87.15 pence.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March next year although it has secured a transitional arrangement to keep its trade ties with the bloc unchanged until the end of 2020, as long as a permanent deal can also be reached in the coming months.