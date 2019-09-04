Foreign Exchange Analysis
September 4, 2019

Sterling rises after UK lawmakers win bid to try to block no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, Septem,ber 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling gained in early London trading on Wednesday, as investors gave a cautious welcome to British lawmakers success in seizing control of parliamentary time to try and block a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling, which on Tuesday fell below $1.20 and to its weakest in three-years, rose 0.4% to the day’s high of $1.2129.

Against the euro it rallied 0.3% to 90.53 pence.

Lawmakers who defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government late on Tuesday are expected to introduce a bill in parliament on Wednesday seeking to stop Britain from leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without transitional arrangements.

