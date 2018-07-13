FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Sterling skids as Trump says trade deal hopes are dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell half a percent to a 1-1/2 week low on Friday as a resurgent dollar and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that a possible trade deal was probably dead sapped demand for the British currency.

FILE PHOTO: A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

In early London trading, sterling fell to $1.3131, its lowest since July. 3.

Trump, who is visiting Britain, said Prime Minister Theresa May’s newly-announced Brexit blueprint had probably killed hopes of a U.S.-UK trade deal.

Markets are also concerned that the European Union will demand more concessions from Britain before agreeing to a Brexit deal, spelling months of more political uncertainty.

Against the euro, the British currnecy weakened a quarter of a percent to 88.56 cents.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
