Sterling slides after latest BoE policymaker points to rate cut

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling shed half a percent in early trading on Monday after another Bank of England policymaker at the weekend said he would vote for an interest rate cut later this month unless economic data improved significantly.

Policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe’s comments on Sunday were the latest sign that the BoE is concerned about weakness in the British economy and the need to act soon.

The pound fell 0.5% to as low as $1.3003, its weakest since Dec. 27. Against the euro sterling dropped 0.5% to 85.58 pence, also a more than two-week low.