Sterling slides as May faces another Brexit battle in parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling gave up its earlier gains and fell sharply on Tuesday as nervous investors cut positions before Prime Minister Theresa May’s government faced the latest parliamentary vote on her Brexit plans.

FILE PHOTO: A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/File Photo

The British pound slumped a full cent from its earlier high, trading down 0.7 percent at $1.3145.

It also fell heavily against the euro at 88.96 pence per euro, half a percent lower on the day. [FRX/]

May narrowly won a vote on Monday after deciding to accept the demands of pro-Brexit lawmakers, stirring a rebellion among those who want to keep the closest possible ties in the European Union and highlighting deep divisions that have hampered progress in talks with Brussels.

On Tuesday she will try and win a vote another vote, on trade, amid newspaper reports said the opposition labour party was seeking to join forces with members of May’s own party angered by her acceptance of pro-Brexit lawmaker demands.

While most traders believe Britain will avoid a so-called hard exit from the EU, in which trade ties are minimal, the pound remains highly sensitive to political uncertainty and bearish sentiment.

“There are no good arguments for going long on sterling at the moment,” said Morten Helt, an FX strategist at Danske Bank.

Overall sterling bets lean towards a net short compared with a large long position in April.

Sterling had hit a post-Brexit referendum high of $1.4377 in mid-April but tanked more than 9 percent to an eight-month low of 1.3078 in late June.

“We believe the risk of Parliament rejecting any deal put in front of them late in 2018, or early in 2019, is increasing, and this puts both the agreement on future relationships and the transition period after the end of March 2019 in serious jeopardy,” UBS strategist John Wraith said in a note.

WAGE GROWTH SLOWED

Sterling has struggled to capitalise on signs that the economy is improving and upbeat comments from BoE policymakers because of mounting uncertainty over whether Britain can secure a trade deal with the EU before March when it

Data on Tuesday showing British workers’ wage growth is slowing did little to help. Average weekly earnings rose by 2.5 percent on the year in the three months to May, slowing from the 2.6 percent growth in the previous three-month period, according to the data.

Market expectations have shifted in favour of an interest rate increase next month, with implied probability nearing 80 percent compared with less than 50 percent in early June. HSBC became the latest bank to change its call, predicting an August increase.

Derivative markets appear to be reflecting the increased caution on sterling’s outlook despite the increased expectations for a rate rise, with both one and three-month risk reversals - a ratio of puts to calls - plummeting to one-year lows.