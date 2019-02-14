Sterling slides below $1.28 after reports government may lose Brexit vote

FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, Septem,ber 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended losses on Thursday to a one-month low after the BBC reported that the government could lose a Brexit parliamentary vote six weeks before the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union.

The BBC’s political editor cited a source saying that a group of eurosceptics could abstain from Thursday’s vote, leading the government to lose the vote as Prime Minister Theresa May tries to win backing for her plan to renegotiate her Brexit deal.

The pound dropped to as low as $1.2798, down 0.4 percent on the day and its weakest since Jan. 15. It was the only loser among the major currencies on a day when risk appetite was firm across the board.

Sterling also fell 0.4 percent to 88.035 pence per euro after the media report.