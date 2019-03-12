Sterling surges after UK secures Brexit assurances from EU

Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound rallied on Tuesday as investors welcomed news that British Prime Minister Theresa May had secured legally binding assurances from the European Union ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on her Brexit withdrawal deal.

Sterling was up 0.7 percent at $1.3235 in early London trading, off the highs of $1.3290 touched overnight.

Against the euro, the pound was up half a percent to 85.060.

Sterling had added almost three cents from its Monday’s lows at one point, as traders bet that May would eventually secure the support of sceptical colleagues for her deal, handing Britain a more orderly Brexit process.