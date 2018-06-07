FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
June 7, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sterling weakens versus euro, dollar ahead of Brexit 'backstop' proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a one-month low versus the euro as investors sold the British currency before the British government publishes its proposals for a “backstop” plan for the Irish border.

UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The single currency rallied to its highest levels since early May against sterling at 88.37 pence.

Sterling also weakened against the dollar, reversing its earlier gains. In early afternoon trading, the British currency was down a quarter of a percent at $1.3375.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Tommy Wilkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.