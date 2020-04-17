UK's sterling holds steady after government extends lockdown, risks remain

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling was stable on Friday, falling only slightly against the broad-based stronger dollar, after the UK said it would extend its coronavirus lockdown for at least three more weeks.

FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain could not risk the progress it had made in fighting the outbreak by easing up on restrictions at this “delicate and dangerous stage”.

Speaking on Thursday, he said there is no time frame for the easing of restrictions as it would be irresponsible to give an indication of when the rules would change.

The pound had sunk to its lowest level in decades as COVID-19 spread across Europe, killing thousands and overwhelming healthcare systems. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown at the end of March.

Since then sterling has recovered by nearly 7% against the euro. It was little changed at 87.05 pence, compared with a low of 0.95 pence on March 19.

Against the dollar, the pound had a bumpy ride but was last down by 0.2% at $1.2426.

Britain’s exit from the European Union – due to be formalised at the end of this year – has taken a back seat since the health crisis started, raising speculation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have to ask for an extension to the December deadline.

A spokesman for Johnson, who is recovering from cornavirus infection, said on Thursday the government would not ask for an extension to the transition period. Analysts predict that could have a negative impact on the pound.

“Preparations must surely have taken a significant knock in recent weeks and investors are likely to price in an even more sparsely detailed trade deal if the deadline of year-end is maintained,” said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

“We see this as a reason for sterling recovery to remain more muted and remains a negative risk for the pound as COVID-19 risks hopefully start to recede.”