FTSE 100 flat as downbeat Barclays earnings offset gains in mining stocks

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 was flat on Thursday as weakness in financial stocks on the back of a glum annual earnings report from Barclays offset gains in mining stocks, while Indivior fell after a decline in annual revenue.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was flat, with miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group leading gains.

Healthcare stocks led declines, with GlaxoSmithKline shedding 1.8%

Barclays fell 0.9% after the lender’s 2020 annual profit halved.

Indivior fell 2.6% after the opioid addiction treatment maker’s annual revenue fell 18%, hit by a decline in demand for its best-selling drug due to cheaper rivals and as patients stayed away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moonpig gained 0.6% after the online greeting card retailer said it expects full-year revenue to almost double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3%.