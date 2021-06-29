Homebuilders push British stocks higher, rising COVID-19 cases weigh

(Reuters) -London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by gains in homebuilders and heavyweight financials, while rising cases of a new COVID-19 variant in Europe and Asia stoked fears of a slower economic recovery.

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% with Barclays and British Land among the top gainers.

Homebuilders advanced 1.6% and were the top gainers after mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices rose by 13.4% in June compared with a year earlier, the biggest annual increase since November 2004.

“Cheap interest rates and the availability of low deposit deals have undoubtedly fuelled price hikes despite the country being slap bang in the middle of a pandemic, which has impacted people’s economic health,” said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell.

“But that pandemic has also spurred the market on, changing our preferences ... (and) this shift is expected to keep the market toasty for the months to come.”

The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed 0.5%, with IWG being the top gainer with a rise of nearly 8% on reports of a potential takeover by U.S.-based private equity firm CC Capital.

The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 10% so far this year, although new coronavirus variant cases and inflation worries have kept the index range-bound recently near its 7,000 level.

Global sentiment weakened on Tuesday with most Asian stock markets trading lower on concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery. [MKTS/GLOB]

Builder Barratt Developments jumped 1.5% after it named Mike Scott as its chief financial officer. Scott is at present the finance chief of Countryside Properties.

Among other stocks, UDG Healthcare inched 0.6% higher after it confirmed that private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice had raised its offer to buy the London-listed firm to 2.76 billion pounds ($3.83 billion).